27-year-old Edmonds snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Mount Baker

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Officials say a semi-professional snowmobiler was killed in an avalanche Saturday near Mount Baker.

The Bellingham Herald reported Tuesday that 27-year-old Lucas K. Rohde of Edmonds was identified as the man who died.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel says Rohde caused and then was overcome by an avalanche.

Goldfogel says he was with other riders who witnessed the incident and provided medical aid without success.

Deputy Mark Jilk of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says local teams were dispatched to the remote site below the Park Butte fire lookout Saturday, but a helicopter crew from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrived faster.

Goldfogel ruled Rohde’s death an accident.