Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm

Posted 3:52 PM, March 12, 2018, by

A sign is posted at a Qualcomm office on November 1, 2017 in San Jose, California. As Apple and Qualcomm remain locked in a lengthy legal battle over patents and royalties held by Qualcomm, Apple is beginning to design prototypes of iPhones and iPads that will use Intel modems instead of Qualcomm modems. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national security grounds.

The White House says Trump is taking the action on the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which reviews foreign purchases of U.S. entities.

Broadcom made an unsolicited bid last year to take over Qualcomm, which has been met by shareholder skepticism and regulatory scrutiny on security and antitrust grounds.

Broadcom is in the process of moving its legal headquarters from Singapore to the U.S., with the company planning on finishing the move by April 3.

Trump hosted Broadcom CEO Hock E. Tan in the White House last year as he announced the move, and the company had hoped that would help it skirt the national security review.