Slain woman’s car found; charges filed against ‘person of interest’ in case

COUPEVILLE, Wash. — The Honda Civic belonging to Katherine Cunningham, who was found decapitated outside an armed bunker on Camano Island last week, was found abandoned on I-5 in Yreka, Calif., the Island County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

“The vehicle has been secured as evidence and will be transported back to Island County for processing in the next few days,” the office said.

The Island County Prosecutor’s Office, meanwhile, filed charges against “person of interest” Jacob Gonzales for five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one county of motor vehicle theft. A $1 million warrant has been issued for Gonzales.

Cunningham’s body was found March 7 near Tamarack Lane on Camano Island. Autopsy findings determined the 26-year-old woman’s cause of death as “homicidal violence with decapitation.”

She was killed several days before her body was found, the coroner’s office said.

“Near the victim, detectives located a bunker dug into the hillside which contained a cache of supplies, firearms and ammunition. These were seized as well. Based on the evidence it appears that the victim was specifically targeted and this was not a random act,” the sheriff’s office said.