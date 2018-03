SEATTLE — Seattle police said they had launched a homicide investigation after a 38-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the Wallingford neighborhood Monday morning.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of North 43rd Street at about 9:20 a.m. Monday, where a friend of the victim discovered the woman’s body.

Police and Seattle Fire medics were called to the scene, but the woman was pronounced dead.

Police provided no other details.