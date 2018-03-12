Seattle, other cities in area break high temperature records, but now it’s ‘back to normal’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE — Seattle hit 73 degrees Monday and broke the day's record for high temperatures, along with other cities across Western Washington, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service says the thermometers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport broke the day's previous record of 68 degrees set in 1998 around noon.

About 30 minutes later the airport recorded 71 degrees and made Monday the earliest day of any year for 70-plus degree temperatures since the service began keeping records in the 1940s. Seattle went on to see 73 degrees for the day.

Other records highs were recorded in Olympia, Quillayute and Hoquiam with 71 degrees and in Bellingham with 70 degrees.

...RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES MONDAY... LOCATION HIGH TODAY RECORD / YEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT 73 68 / 1998 OLYMPIA 71 67 / 1994 QUILLAYUTE 71 67 / 1992 HOQUIAM 71 68 / 1965 BELLINGHAM 70 64 / 1965 NWS SEATTLE 71 70 / 1998

But Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said we go "back to normal" with passing showers and highs in the 50s on Tuesday.

The day starts out very mild. Most of us will only drop to 50 degrees, he said.

"The rain will only last a few hours Tuesday but isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out," Kelley said. "The heaviest rain will be during the lunch hour."

Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the lower 50s and passing showers. The passes even get 5 inches of snow, he said.

Thursday has passing showers but Friday and Saturday look mostly dry.