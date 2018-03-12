× Seahawks sign Bradley McDougald to new deal, let Shead become free agent

RENTON, Wash. – At least one member of the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive secondary will be back next season, but yet another question mark was added Monday.

The Seahawks announced that they signed safety Bradley McDougald to a multi-year contract , reportedly a three-year, $13.95 million deal.

The team also announced that it had allowed cornerback DeShawn Shead to become an unrestricted free agent, while keeping open the possibility that he could return.

In a story on the Seahawks’ website, the team said the decision to let Shead go was largely due to a contractual oddity:

“… The Seahawks are making the move because they and Shead both went into this offseason expecting him to be a free agent after he played last season on a one-year deal. Because Shead was on the physically unable to perform list for most of the season, however, the league ruled that his contract tolled, meaning the Seahawks could have kept him under the terms of the deal he signed last offseason coming off of a serious knee injury.

“Asked at the NFL scouting combine about the possibility of Shead playing safety in 2018, Carroll talked about Shead like a player who was in their plans going forward, so Monday’s move shouldn’t be viewed as a sign the Seahawks have moved on from the versatile defensive back.”