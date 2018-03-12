× Meet Zephyr! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE– A three-and-a-half-year-old Pit bull mix named Zephyr will make the perfect cuddle buddy.

She’s always ready to meet new people and is a tail wagging machine. Her name is Greek for “west wind.”

Zephyr is staying at the Emerald City Pet Rescue. She came from a high kill shelter in California with her three puppies.

She’s isn’t really interested in toys, but Zephyr loves to run and her favorite thing to do is cuddle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"She is one of the happiest dogs I've ever met," said Nick VanRoekl with the Emerald City Pet Rescue. "She's more than content just to hang out and sit on your lap and cuddle with you all day. She's just excited to go out for walks. Her tail literally never stops moving."

Zephyr has been at the shelter for about eight months.

The perfect home would be one without other dogs or kids.

Shelter staff she doesn't have any history of biting people.

Zephyr has a reactivity and prey drive.

"That just means that if she sees something small, she wants to go after it," said VanRoekl. "If she sees another dog, she's probably going to bark at it, but we're doing a lot of training with her to counter those behaviors."

Anyone who is interested in adopting Zephyr needs to continue that training as well.

You can call the Emerald City Pet Rescue at 206-557-4661 or email the shelter at info@emeraldcitypetrescue.org to set up an appointment to meet Zephyr.