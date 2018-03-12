Meet Ellen Tailor! Newest member of the Q13 News team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Q13 News This Morning on Monday welcomed its newest member: Ellen Tailor!

We'll let her introducer herself:

Do teachers tell you how great your child is but they simply just talk too much? If they do, chances are your kid’s going to wind up in the media business like I did.

I’m a misplaced Michigander that moved to Seattle in 2011 where I spent six years as a morning radio personality. When my time in radio had ended, I realized I wasn’t done with the Great Northwest and luckily, it wasn’t done with me. When given the opportunity to come to Q13 News, I couldn’t say no! (Especially because my parents were happy to hear I was finally making good use of that college education.)

Speaking of family, my sister has also made this area home and our parents, who were born and raised in Greece, make the trip to visit a few times a year. When someone says, “It’s all Greek to me,” I laugh because I’m fluent. OPA!

After a lot of begging and pleading by my best friend, my dog Charlie, we opened our home to foster dogs via Motley Zoo Animal Rescue. I’m a social media addict, a mental health advocate, and a lover of country music. If I’m not petting puppies or posting a behind-the-scenes peek into my life on Instagram, I’m more than likely in the stands cheering on the Seahawks, the Sounders, and all of our beloved Seattle area sports teams. #BringBackTheSonics

In a world filled with filters and photoshop, I take pride in being real. I struggle with my weight, my car isn’t always clean, and I have a nasty habit of being late. It’s my hope that through my actions, we will all embrace being perfectly imperfect.

