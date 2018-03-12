× 15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to Sylvester Middle School in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy is under arrest after he brought a handgun to Sylvester Middle School in Burien, authorities said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said fellow classmates saw the 15-year-old with the gun and immediately told the principal.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and sheriff’s office and Burien police responded within minutes.

No threats were made to any students or the school.

The 15-year-old student was placed under arrest and a handgun was found a short time later hidden in the classroom.

“This is a perfect use of the term, ‘if you see something, say something.’ The students reported the incident immediately, the school acted quickly and placed the school in immediate lockdown, so that Police and School Security could respond and investigate further,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The suspect was booked into the Youth Service Center in Seattle.