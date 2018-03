Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A night after clinching its first berth in the NCAA Tournament in program history, Seattle U women's basketball coach Suzy Barcomb joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio.

The Lady Redhawks defeated Cal State Bakersfield in the championship game of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend. They will learn their tournament fate on Monday at 4pm with the NCAA Selection Show. Fans are encouraged to attend at the O'Brien Center. Interview above.