Sounders FC 2 head coach John Hutchinson joined Brett Gleason of the Tacoma Rainiers and Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio to preview this Friday's S2 season opener at Cheney Stadium against Portland. It will be the first game S2 will play with a new soccer configuration at Cheney Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets at S2Tacoma.com. Interview above.