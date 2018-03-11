× Monday’s record-breaking temperatures are rare!

SEATTLE — Grab those sandals, maybe put on short sleeves or a skirt — Puget Sound could see 70 degrees on Monday.

Now before you say, “this is normal. It’s spring!” read below:

Spring is March 20. Monday is March 12. So it’s technically not spring.

Also, a 70° day in March is rare! Over the last 120 years, it’s happened 30 times according to records kept by the National Weather Service.

Out of those 30 times, only 8 have been in the first half of March.

And in the last 20 years, a 70° day in March has occurred only twice.

71° March 31, 2016

78° March 29, 2004

So Monday will be amazing and we all need to appreciate it.

Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said many of us will see 70° with sunny skies. He said those living in the South Sound could see slightly warmer temperatures and those living north of Seattle could see slightly cooler temperatures.

Winds will pick up Monday afternoon from the east with the strongest areas in the foothills. Kelley said the foothills could experience gusts over 40 mph, but those easterly winds are the reason why we will be so warm.

Come Tuesday the showers return and they will stick around for the rest of the week. Our temperatures will fall back to normal March temps too.

However, Kelley said this week will NOT be overly wet.

“It will not rain all week and each day there will be dry periods but we will see passing showers and highs back to the mid-50s starting Tuesday,” Kelley said.

Tuesday has passing showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. We could get some brief hail Tuesday especially near the Convergence Zone.

Wednesday has passing showers with a high near 50.

Thursday looks similar with some passing showers.

Friday looks mostly dry but isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out all week starting Tuesday.

Next weekend looks cooler with some showers, as well.