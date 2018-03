× Deadly crash investigation in Seattle

SEATTLE — Washington State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Seattle.

The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 4 a.m.on southbound I-5 to eastbound I-90.

Troopers said they believe the causing vehicle was going to the wrong way before crashing into another car. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The driver of the causing vehicle is in custody for suspected vehicular homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated.