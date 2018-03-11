× 2 men attempted to rob Girl Scouts in front of Tacoma store

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men in their 20s showed a holstered gun and demanded money from Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of a store in Tacoma, police said.

Tacoma Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the men approached an adult at a Girl Scout cookie table in front of a store near S 72nd Street and Pacific Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The adult working at the table began to talk loudly in hopes to get the attention of others around. One of the men even showed a holstered gun.

After the men realized they weren’t going to get any money they took off.

Nothing was stolen in the incident, Cool said.

The suspects are described as white men in their 20s.

In a Facebook post, Girl Scouts of Western Washington released the following statement:

We are saddened and disheartened to share that there was an attempted robbery at a Girl Scout booth site in Tacoma this evening. We are grateful that no one was harmed, although of course they are shaken. The attempt was unsuccessful and was a very quick interaction, thankfully. Girl Scouts of Western Washington was informed immediately, and we are cooperating with the police who are investigating. The family has requested privacy at this time, although we thank everyone for their good thoughts and well wishes. If you have questions, please contact productprogram@girlscoutsww.org.