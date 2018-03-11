× 15-year-old girl shot in the back in Leschi neighborhood

SEATTLE — A bullet went through the front door and struck a 15-year-old girl attending a party in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood Saturday, police said.

Authorities said earlier in the evening several people showed up to a party in the 3800 block of East Superior Street uninvited. The group left the party after being told to leave. But shortly after, 3-5 shots were fired from outside the house.

The victim, who was attending the party, was struck in the back by a bullet that went through the front door.

The 15-year-old girl was alert and conscious when she was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Her injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to the home about 8:15 p.m. When they arrived they immediately found the victim.

A search of the area did not turn up a possible suspected vehicle. No one is in custody at this time.

We’ll update this article when we know more information.