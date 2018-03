× “10 Things I Hate About You” house is for sale

TACOMA — The popular home featured in the movie is on the market for $1.6 million.

It’s five beds, four baths and sits at over 3,800 square feet, according to Zillow.

The house is a short drive from Stadium High School where much of the movie was shot. In the movie, Kat Stratord who is played by Julia Stiles, lived in the home.

You’ll have a view of the Old Tacoma waterfront.