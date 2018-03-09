Violent Victoria’s Secret suspect: Help ID woman who turned pricey lingerie theft into strong-armed robbery

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are hoping you can identify a woman accused of stealing $10,000 in lingerie in minutes, then turning her theft into a strong-armed robbery.

Take a look at the video below to see the suspect walk up to the door and enter the University Village Victoria’s Secret store on February 8th. She moves out of frame but detectives say an employee who was leaving for the day saw her stuffing a plastic bag full of lingerie, so she called back inside on her phone, that’s when the suspect confronted her. “While she is on the phone, suspect appears again on the video and you will see where she actually starts walking with the clerk, gets around the front of the car and she’s shoving her and this is where she shoves her and she threatens to kill her,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “Maybe you know who this individual is, maybe you decided not to go with her on this thing. We need that information. Any details on her is important.”

Seattle Police describe her as black, in her early 20's, 5'5", with curly light-blonde hair, light skin and freckles. She was wearing a black North Face jacket and possibly carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

Detectives say she left in a light-colored 4-door sedan that she had parked outside with the emergency flashers on.

If you can identify the woman, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.