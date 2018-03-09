Rogelio Zaragoza: U.S. Marshals in Yakima hunting federal fugitive

WANTED BY U.S. MARSHALS IN YAKIMA —

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima is on the hunt for, “Duke.”

That’s the street name for dangerous gang member, Rogelio Zaragoza.

He’s breaking federal probation for a felon in possession of a firearm conviction.

He’s got ties to Yakima, but the task force thinks he may be hiding in the Seattle area.

“Duke” also goes by the last name “Alacala.”

He’s 29 years old, 5’8”and weighs 200 pounds.

He’s inked all over, including the tattoo you see on his chest and the pair of red lips on the left side of his neck.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. .