Help ID foiled credit card fraud, bold attempted burglary suspect

WANTED IN MERCER ISLAND —

Watch the video below to take a look at a guy running up to the porch of a Mercer Island couple’s home.

He pulls up the welcome mat, looking for something — but finds nothing.

Checks the porch — nothing.

Snoops around a garden planter and bushes — still nothing.

Mercer Island detectives say he’s looking for a package containing a fraudulent credit card he had mailed to the victims. He gets foiled though, because the victims were home to accept the delivery. “Last Tuesday, the 27th, we had a local resident receive a package, it was an overnight delivery in the afternoon, received a package they weren’t expecting. Inside happened to be a credit card from a bank they didn’t bank with, had not applied for this credit card, it was in their name. About 11 or 12 minutes later they got an alert on their camera surveillance system that’s hooked up to the doorbell, that there was somebody at the front porch. They looked at the surveillance later and there was a white male, adult, that had come up to the front porch and was searching around on the porch. He didn’t seem to have any business there other than looking something, we presume he was looking for the package that was previously delivered,” said Mercer Island Det. Sgt. Ryan Parr.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seems the suspect probably got an email or text alert that the credit card had just been delivered to the victim's doorstep.

He was too late -- but didn't give up -- and that’s where the case gets really scary. "Two days later, we presume the same subject came to the house later in the evening, under the cover of darkness and tried the front door. It looks like he was trying to enter the residence. We're looking at identity theft, attempted burglary, theft of mail, trespassing. We're going to look at any kind of applicable charges,” said Det. Sgt. Parr.

To come back days later and try to break-in, likely to somehow still get the credit card -- possibly through force -- this guy is desperate and dangerous.

If you recognize the suspect, call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.