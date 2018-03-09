Help ID bold thief seen stealing home security camera

WANTED IN RENTON —

Residents in one north Renton neighborhood are on alert after a crook stole a surveillance camera that was put up to help stop guys like him. “We see the guy walking up and he makes a half-hearted effort to hide his face. He doesn’t do a very good job. Then he snatches the camera and the camera goes dead,” explains Renton Cmdr. Dave Leibman.

The theft happened on Monday around 7am, but one victim says it’s just the latest crime there that has everyone on edge. “It’s just sad these people are out amongst us and it’s not just happening at night, it’s happening in the daytime,” said Nancy. She asked us not to use her last name for her safety, but she’s hoping somebody knows this guy who stole her Arlo surveillance camera. “I had just walked in the door five minutes before that. It’s a little scary,” she said.

Nancy says they have a good neighborhood watch and everyone stays in touch through social media. While they keep a lookout, police are working to catch the crook.

Another resident got video of what appears to be the same man walking up the street casing houses. “We’re hoping between those two videos that people out there can identify him for us,” said Cmdr. Leibman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The camera theft comes on the heels of a burglary attempt last December where you only see the suspect for a flash, but can hear him as he tries to break into the home using a crowbar, police sirens finally scared him off.

"One resident having two incidents like this is very disturbing and we just want to exercise every opportunity we can to apprehend anybody involved in this,” said Cmdr. Leibman.

Nancy plans to increase their security with motion sensors on the driveway and has an alarm on the house, but would feel much better when this guy is in custody. "It's just really getting scary out there,” she says.

If you can tell Renton Police who this camera theft suspect is, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers anonymously and get a cash reward of up to $1,000 when he is arrested. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone.