Gunfire reported at veterans home in California

Everett police warn of pickpocketing ring, with victims reporting being ‘bumped’

Posted 12:12 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:14PM, March 9, 2018

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 14: A painted sign on the sidewalk warns of pickpockets near Hauptbahnhof main railway station on December 14, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Petty crime has risen in Berlin in recent years. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are warning Everett residents about a string of pick-pocketing thefts, saying victims report being “bumped” into or distracted, only to find their wallet missing later.

Police issued a crime trend alert Friday. They reminded residents that not all criminals appear as “sleezy people lurking around.”

To avoid pickpockets, police suggest keeping valuables in front pockets, not leaving a purse unattended and to cover up electronics. They also said to take “only what you need” when out and about.

In December, police busted a Kirkland crime ring that  was tied to hundreds of victims.