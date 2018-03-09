× Everett police warn of pickpocketing ring, with victims reporting being ‘bumped’

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are warning Everett residents about a string of pick-pocketing thefts, saying victims report being “bumped” into or distracted, only to find their wallet missing later.

Police issued a crime trend alert Friday. They reminded residents that not all criminals appear as “sleezy people lurking around.”

To avoid pickpockets, police suggest keeping valuables in front pockets, not leaving a purse unattended and to cover up electronics. They also said to take “only what you need” when out and about.

In December, police busted a Kirkland crime ring that was tied to hundreds of victims.