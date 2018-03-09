2 Shelton schools on lockdown as cops investigate ‘suspicious device’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON, Wash. -- Police in Shelton were investigating a "suspicious device" Friday morning, but said the incident was "resolved" a few hours later.

An official with the City of Shelton told Q13 News that bomb squads from Tacoma and Everett were being brought out to examine the device.

Police were first alerted to the suspicious package around 7:00 a.m. on E. Wallace Kneeland Blvd., which was closed between E. Shelton Springs Road and Olympic Highway North.

Nearby Oakland Bay Jr. High and Shelton High School were on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

It was not immediately known what the "suspicious device" was.

Shelton Police have resolved the incident on E Wallace Kneeland Blvd. The area is open . Thank you SPD! — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) March 9, 2018