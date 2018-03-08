Washington man sentenced to 17 years for child rape, molestation

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A Washington man convicted of raping and molesting four children over a period of more than two decades will serve 17 years and six months in prison.

The Daily News reports Randy Goforth, who pleaded guilty in January, said Wednesday in court he “always wanted the best” for the victims.

Goforth, of Longview, pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree child molestation and two counts of third-degree rape of a child. He took an Alford plea, maintaining his innocence but acknowledging the prosecution had enough evidence to convict him.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped further charges that would have made it certain Goforth would spend the rest of his life in prison.

Goforth’s attorney, Daniel Morgan, says despite “numerous inconsistencies” in the victim’s allegations, Goforth opted to take the plea deal.