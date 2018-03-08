× Missing Olympia man has a history of driving long distances and not know how he got there

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old man from Olympia who hasn’t been seen since March 6, 2018. Russell Darr has dementia and has a history of driving states away and not knowing how he got there.

Authorities believe Darr is driving a 2000 black Porsche Boxster with WA license BEW6862.

About 9:15 a.m. on March 7, Darr’s bank card was used at a Chevron in Moton, Washington.

Last time he went missing, Darr was found in his car in Boise, Idaho. He told police then that he wasn’t sure how he got there and he believed he had walked.

Darr is 6’2″ and weighs 205 pounds. He has hazel eyes, wears glasses and is balding with a gray beard.

Darr was last seen by his caregiver on March 6. He was reported missing March 8 when his caregiver arrived at his home and found he wasn’t there.

If you have any information about Darr’s whereabouts call 911.