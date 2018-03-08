Daniel White: Wanted for robbery, assault, kidnapping in Pierce County

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help hunting down ‘armed and dangerous’ carjacking suspect, Daniel ‘Danny’ White.

A felony warrant has been issued for White’s arrest for:

Robbery in the 1st degree

Assault in the 2nd degree

Kidnapping in the 1st degree

On the morning of Tuesday, February 27th, deputies responded to a 911 call from a man saying he’d been carjacked at gunpoint by two men — and his girlfriend was still inside the stolen vehicle.

Detectives say the victim waved down the arriving deputies in the 26300 block of 86th Ave. E. in the Graham area. He was breathing heavily and appeared to be very frightened. Deputies say the victim told them he’d been hanging out in his green Honda Accord, with his girlfriend and two men who he knew. He said he was driving northbound on 86th Ave. when one of the men told him to turn down a dirt road at 262nd St. E. and then to stop the car. The victim said when he stopped the car, the two males exited the vehicle, then both of the men displayed handguns and pointed them at him. The victim said one of the suspects ordered him out of the car and said, ‘If you call the cops, we’re gonna kill your whole family’. The victim said as he exited the vehicle, one of the men pointed a gun at his head. The victim said during the incident his girlfriend was still in the vehicle and was also threatened at gunpoint. He said the suspects re-entered his car and drove away with his crying girlfriend still in the backseat. He was able to provide the deputies with physical descriptions of the two suspects, saying he knew one of them only as ‘Danny’ — later identified as wanted suspect, Daniel White.

The victim told deputies his vehicle had tracking software that allowed his mom to access his car’s location. His mom activated the software and provided updates to South Sound 911 dispatchers, who were then able to direct deputies to the approximate location of the vehicle.

At 6:23am, deputies located the stolen green Honda Accord in the parking lot of the Walgreens store located in the 17600 block of Meridian Ave. E. in South Hill. The vehicle was unoccupied. A deputy drove behind the Walgreens and spotted a man and woman matching the description of one of the suspects and the kidnapping victim. Detectives say the suspect was then taken into custody at gunpoint.

Deputies say the suspect told them he’d been in the Honda and provided varied and vague answers as to what happened. He said after they fled in the stolen car, they saw the police activity and ditched the car in front of the Walgreens. He said ‘Danny’ fled the parking lot in a truck.

Detectives say the suspect was found in possession of a key to the Honda Accord as well as a backpack which contained:

.38 caliber bullets

A box full of .45 caliber bullets

An unloaded gun magazine

A ballistic vest

Then, deputies say in exchange for a cigarette, the suspect showed them were he dumped a fully-loaded snub-nosed revolver in the bushes next to the Walgreens store.

Detectives say the female victim told deputies the suspects had pointed guns at her boyfriend. She tried to jump out of the vehicle, but one of the suspects slammed the door on her and pointed a gun at her, then the suspect named ‘Danny’ drove off with her in the backseat.

Daniel ‘Danny’ White is 23 years old, 6’2″ and weighs 230 pounds. At the time of the carjacking, deputies say he had a thin mustache like the one in his mugshot above.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It’s anonymous and you’ll get up to a $1,000 cash reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.