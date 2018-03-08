Abel Castillo: Convicted sex offender street named ‘Clumsee’ — wanted in Yakima County

WANTED BY DOC IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

High-violent gang member, Abel Castillo, is wanted by the Department of Corrections for failing to register as a sex offender in Yakima County.

His street name is ‘Clumsee.’

His convictions include:

Assault in the 3rd degree that stems from a sex offense

Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Possession Dangerous Weapons

Obstructing Law Enforcement Officer

Retail Theft

Reckless Driving

DOC officers say he has ties to Yakima and the Lower Valley area.

He’s 26 years old, 5’10” and weighs 210 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It’s anonymous and you’ll get up to a $1,000 reward if your tip helps lead to his arrest.