3 dead in overnight crash on SB I-5, multiple lanes closed
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are dead after a wreck on southbound Interstate 5 near the Bridgeport Way exit.
Washington State Patrol arrested one person for driving under the influence, hit and run and possession of a stolen firearm. WSP says the driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide.
The wreck closed all southbound lanes and only one northbound lane on I-5 is open near the crash scene. The closures are expected to affect the Thursday morning commute, especially around JBLM. Troopers advise commuters to plan to use alternative routes.
This is a breaking story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.