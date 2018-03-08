× 3 dead in overnight crash on SB I-5, multiple lanes closed

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are dead after a wreck on southbound Interstate 5 near the Bridgeport Way exit.

Washington State Patrol arrested one person for driving under the influence, hit and run and possession of a stolen firearm. WSP says the driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide.

Tragic 3 fatality SB I5 @ Bridgeport. Causing driver arrested DUI, Hit & Run, possession stolen firearm, 3 counts of Vehicular Homicide. pic.twitter.com/hE5X3LSsIv — Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) March 8, 2018

The wreck closed all southbound lanes and only one northbound lane on I-5 is open near the crash scene. The closures are expected to affect the Thursday morning commute, especially around JBLM. Troopers advise commuters to plan to use alternative routes.

This is a breaking story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.