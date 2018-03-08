3 dead in overnight crash on SB I-5, multiple lanes closed

3 people died in accident in Lakewood, Wash.(WSDOT)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are dead after a wreck on southbound Interstate 5 near the Bridgeport Way exit.

Washington State Patrol  arrested one person for driving under the influence, hit and run and possession of a stolen firearm. WSP says the driver faces 3 counts of vehicular homicide.

The wreck closed all southbound lanes and only one northbound lane on I-5 is open near the crash scene. The closures are expected to affect the Thursday morning commute, especially around JBLM. Troopers advise commuters to plan to use alternative routes.

This is a breaking story.  We will continue to update as more information comes in.