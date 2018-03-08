$1,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered to help solve suspicious Duvall death

DUVALL — Duvall Police are investigating a suspicious death after detectives say the body of 34 year old Andrew Chapin was found lying alongside NE 145th St. in Duvall on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Chapin has recent ties to Everett and Pierce County.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen Chapin in the past 48 hours, may have information regarding his activities during this same time, or know anything that can help solve his suspicious death — to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit their information.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of $1,000 if your information helps solve Chapin’s death.