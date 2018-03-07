× Sex offender Lyle Ball wanted in Clark County by Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force

CLARK COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help to find convicted sex offender Lyle Ball. The 65-year-old has a warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Deputies say he was last registered in Vancouver, Washington but is no longer at his address. His whereabouts are unknown.

Ball is 5’05” and weighs 195 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.