× Police release video of South Seattle home invasion suspects, getaway car

SEATTLE – A 71-year-old woman is recovering at the hospital after robbers shot her during a violent home invasion in South Seattle on Tuesday.

Police have released new surveillance video of the suspects they’re hunting and the getaway car that could be involved.

It’s a crime that’s shocked neighbors along Renton Avenue South.

“No safe,” said Le Tran, husband of the injured woman, “Now no safe, I feel no safety now.”

Tran and his family are understandably shaken after violent robbers barged into their South Seattle home, pistol whipped and then shot his wife.

Tran says the bullet went through his wife’s shoulder and exited her back – miraculously missing any organs. She’s now recovering in a local hospital.

Wednesday morning Seattle Police released surveillance video showing what they believe are their suspects. Detectives believe it’s being driven by a third suspect.

The cameras, installed on a neighbor’s house, also caught images of the other two suspects police want to get off the street.

“It’s horrible of course,” said Pat Murakami, president of the South Seattle Crime Prevention Council.

Murakami says Asian families have been targeted before in this neighborhood. Back in 2016 thieves were stealing gold jewelry right off their victim’s bodies.

Murakami says that demographic could be targeted because culture and language barriers might prevent victims from coming forward.

“We don’t know how often this actually happens because there are a lot of people who don’t report crime in South Seattle,” she said.

Investigators are hoping someone out there recognizes the maroon sedan or the two seen walking away from Tuesday’s home invasion.

The victim’s family said they’re grateful the woman’s injuries were worse.

“Now she’s okay,” said Le Tran. “She’s okay.”

Anyone with information connected to yesterday’s home invasion is being urged to call Seattle Police.