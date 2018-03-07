× John Petersen: Fugitive with multiple aliases wanted by Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force

SEATTLE — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help to find John Earl Petersen. The 65-year old has a federal probation violation warrant. In 2013, Petersen violated the terms of his release by driving under the influence and failing to report a law enforcement contact.

Petersen failed to appear in court. Deputies say he is known to live lavishly by staying in luxury hotels and frequenting casinos. He is known to go by multiple aliases including ‘John Earl’, ‘John Simmer’ and ‘John Zimmer’

Petersen has ties to Las Vegas and Woodland Hills, CA. He could be driving a 2003 Champagne colored Cadillac Deville with Washington Plates.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.