John Bradshaw: 'Armed and Dangerous' fugitive one of Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force top ten most wanted

SEATTLE — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help to find John A. Bradshaw. The 72-year-old is wanted for a federal supervised release violation following convictions for Bank Fraud and Felon in Possesssion.

Bradshaw has been a fugitive since 2010. Prior to his disappearance, he and an accomplice were suspected in an armed robbery at a Lakeside home near Seattle. After they fled the scene, police found his accomplice’s body in Lake Washington;

Deputies say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He is 6’00” 190 lbs and uses the aliases ‘John C. Cole’ and ‘Calvin Keller’.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.