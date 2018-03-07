× James Wilmore: Robbery and Assault suspect wanted by Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force

KING COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help to find James J. Wilmore. The 23-year-old has multiple warrants in King County for failure to appear in court for Robbery, Assault and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Detectives say Wilmore tied his victim up with a dog leash and repeatedly assaulted him by shooting him with a BB gun. He is known to hang out in the Auburn area.

Wilmore is 5’07”, 140 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.