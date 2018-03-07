Big pot bust in King County: 783 pounds, 7,600-plus plants

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office says detectives seized nearly $10 million worth of illegally grown marijuana in a series of raids last week.

The investigative haul, announced Wednesday, included more than 7,600 plants and 783 pounds of dried pot, which the sheriff’s office says may have been destined for the East Coast. Ten people were arrested, and the sheriff’s office says they are seeking to have 10 homes, four vehicles, a 32-foot recreational vehicle and more than $200,000 in cash forfeited to the government.

The raids occurred in Renton, Auburn, Federal Way, Pacific, Kent, Lakewood, Seattle and unincorporated King County.

Douglas Hiatt and Jeffrey Steinborn, two longtime Seattle marijuana defense attorneys who represent people involved the case, said some of the defendants are Chinese immigrants who may have believed they were legally growing marijuana.