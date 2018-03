Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Golf season is just around the corner and there's always room for improvement regardless of the skill level.

When it comes to the perfect swing, Director of Instruction at Interbay Golf Center, Eric Driessen, says only one or two minor tweaks can dramatically improve a players swing. The pro stresses the importance of ball placement and follow through as the player shifts weight from one leg to the other

Watch how, with just two adjustments, a swing changes from "ok" to "amazing!"