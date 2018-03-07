× Accused child molester Mynor Escobar-Mejia wanted by Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force

KING COUNTY — The U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force is asking for your help to find accused child molester Mynor Escobar-Mejia. Prosecutors have charged the 25-year-old with Molestation of a Minor in the 1st Degree. Issaquah Police say the 25-year-old molested a child he was babysitting. After he was confronted in 2017 about the incident, Escobar-Mejia disappeared and has eluded law enforcement.

He is 5’05”, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Escobar-Meijia is known to frequent the El Pique Nightclub in Auburn. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or use theP3 Tips App on your smart phone. You can also call the U.S. Marshals at (206) 370-8600 during business hours. On evenings and weekends, call (206) 370-8690.