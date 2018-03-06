Woman in 70s reportedly robbed, shot in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A woman in her 70s who was reportedly robbed and shot in South Seattle Tuesday was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

The Seattle Police Department said officers were investigating a robbery in the 10700 block of Renton Avenue South.

“One person shot, two suspects outstanding,” the SPD tweeted.

The Seattle Fire Department said an approximately 71-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in serious but stable condition with a reported gunshot wound and after a reported assault.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.