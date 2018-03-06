Legislative deal on police shooting measure under scrutiny, may be illegal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A compromise measure to overhaul Washington's controversial law on police shootings might run afoul of the state Constitution.

Lawmakers on Tuesday were working to quickly pass the measure, which supporters say would make it easier to prosecute police who commit wrongful shootings while still protecting those who make honest mistakes.

However, the measure was initially proposed as an initiative to the Legislature. According to the state Constitution, if the Legislature doesn't pass such an initiative as-is, it must be sent to the voters on the November ballot.

In this case, lawmakers are trying to pass the initiative as-is, while immediately amending it with compromise language hammered out between supporters, police organizations and prosecutors. A 1971 opinion from the Washington Attorney General's Office suggests that's not allowed.