Tacoma building temporarily evacuated after car crashes into it, hits gas line

TACOMA, Wash. — The Harmon Lofts building was temporarily evacuated Tuesday night when a disabled vehicle being pushed off of SR 509 by a State Patrol car drove into the building and struck a gas line.

No one was injured.

But in addition to the mixed-use Harmon Lofts being evacuated, about four blocks in the area were closed to traffic while the investigation into the gas leak was underway.

Tacoma Fire said Puget Sound Energy checked out the leak and then residents were given the all-clear to return home.