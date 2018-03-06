× Gov. Inslee signs bump stock ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Sparked by last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, Washington is the most recent state to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the ban into law Tuesday.

Washington was among more than 20 states that introduced legislation seeking to ban the devices, known as bump stocks, after the Oct. 1 attack that was the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Washington now joins Massachusetts, New Jersey and the cities of Denver and Columbia, South Carolina, in banning bump stocks since the Las Vegas shooting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The new law makes it illegal for anyone in Washington to manufacture or sell bump stocks beginning July 1. In July 2019, it would become illegal to own or possess a bump stock in the state.

Other gun control bills

SB 6298 - Bill to prohibit convicted domestic violent harassers from owning guns

The legislature has also passed a bill that would prohibit people convicted of misdemeanor domestic harassment from owning guns. The Senate voted 34-13 in early February to pass the bill.

The measure now heads to Inslee, who is expected to sign it.

SB 6620 - Bill to increase the age limit for assault rifle purchases from 18 to 21

According to a spokesperson for Senate Democrats, the bill is slated for an executive session Thursday morning. The bill would raise the age to buy an assault rife from 18 to 21 and create ways for students to report dangerous behavior.

The bill is still in committee and would need to move out by the end of the session on March 8.

SB 6049 - Bill to limit high-capacity magazines

The bill is still in committee, but no action has been taken on it since January. It is likely stalled.

HB 1270 - Bill to give tax breaks for gun safety equipment

A bill that would give tax breaks for people who have purchased gun safety equipment, such as locks and safes, is stalled in committee.