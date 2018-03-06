71-year-old Seattle woman pistol-whipped, shot in home invasion robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- An elderly Seattle woman is recovering in the hospital after getting pistol-whipped and shot during a home invasion robbery.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, police say, two young men, possibly teens,attacked an elderly man who was gardening in front of his south Seattle home.

“They followed him inside the house,” said police Capt. Kevin Grossman with the Seattle Police Department.

That’s when police say there was an altercation and the homeowner’s 71-year-old wife was pistol-whipped and shot in the shoulder.

“It makes me very nervous, it makes me feel like I don’t want to come outside,” said Pearl Campbell, who lives across the street from the Renton Avenue South home. “I see the police cars and I was like, oh my Lord, what is going on now?"

Neighbors Say the couple who was attacked are Vietnamese Americans and mostly keep to themselves.

Campbell says there’s a lot of people walking up and down Renton Avenue South because of all the bus stops along the street, but she says she never imagined her neighbors would get attacked.

“I think it’s safe. I’ve been here for over 20 years. It’s been pretty good. I mean, we’ve had some incidents, but nothing too bad,” said Campbell.

Police say the two suspects ran away from the home. The first suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late teens. He is described as 6-foot, wearing a white jacket and white pants and armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is also described as a light-skinned black teen, 5-foot-6, skinny with a mustache, andwearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

Detectives spent the afternoon searching the area on bikes and with dogs looking for the suspects.

The victim was in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover.