Oops! Utah State Bar sends photo of topless woman to every lawyer in the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawyers across Utah opened their email inboxes on Monday afternoon to be greeted by an image of a topless woman, according to KSTU.

The email (shared with KSTU by several lawyers) was advertising the Utah State Bar’s annual spring convention in St. George when an image of a woman’s breasts was somehow attached.

Officials from the Utah State Bar, which certifies all attorneys in Utah, were mortified and quickly sent out an apology to everyone on the email list.

“We are horrified,” John Baldwin, executive director of the Bar, said in an email. “We are investigating to discover how this occurred. Our goal is to find out what happened and insure it never happens again.”

On Twitter and over texts, attorneys reacted with amusement.

“I can’t circulate this fast enough. Hysterical,” another attorney texted to KSTU.