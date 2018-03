× Skeletal remains found outside of Rainier

RAINIER, Wash. — Human remains were discovered in a wooded area just outside of the town of Rainier Sunday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s office reports.

A person riding an ATV near the 11000 block of state Route 507 came across the skeletal remains about 11:00 a.m.

Authorities said the remains are human and appear to have been at the location for some time.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.