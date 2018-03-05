O’Connor pleads not guilty to charges stemming from alleged school murder plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Josh O'Connor, 18, pleaded not guilty Monday to all charges to an alleged mass murder plot directed at his Aces High School in Everett.

He is being held in the Snohomish County Jail in lieu of $5 million bail.

O'Connor pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder with a firearm allegation, first-degree robbery with firearm allegation, and possession of bomb or explosive device with intent to use for unlawful purpose.

O'Connor, a student at Aces, was arrested Feb. 13 when his grandmother alerted police to his journal, which were cited in court documents Friday. Authorities credited his grandmother with thwarting what could have been a horrific massacre at the school.

The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office said in court papers that O'Connor "planned to commit a mass murder of as many students as possible at the school he attended. He details these plans in a journal over the course of at least 2 1/2 months, and at the same time developed a fascination with the Columbine shooting."

According to the court documents, on Jan. 31 he wrote in his journal: "I hate everyone. Murder is running through my mind more than ever. I can't wait to blow some kids up, light some on fire, and shoot peers at point blank. No f------ mercy; I'll stab any that haven't died from my hollow points."