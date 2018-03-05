× Hundreds of gun lock boxes passed out at outdoor warehouse

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Hundreds of people showed up this weekend to a gun lock box giveaway at Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Seattle Children’s Hospital, with help from CHI Franciscan, provided 350 lock boxes and 50 trigger locks free of charge on Saturday.

East Bremerton resident John Livingston said a safe would prove too impractical should he need his gun in an emergency, but he went to the warehouse to get one because he worries about one of his children accidentally coming across a firearm.

Between 2009 and 2013, the state’s Department of Health reported that 200 Washington state youth — aged 19 and younger — died from firearms, whether by accident, suicide or homicide.

Seattle Children’s has given away nearly 3,800 lock boxes and 400 trigger locks since 2014.