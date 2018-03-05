Deputies searching for Snohomish County man missing since Friday

STANWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 37-year-old man who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday.

Authorities say Tobias Standridge was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on March 2 in the 29100 block of 68th Ave NW. They say he has the mental capacity of a young teenager.

“Residents who live in the area are asked to search their property and outbuildings especially places where someone might hide or go to for safety,” officials said in a news release.

Search continues near Lake Ketchum for Tobias Standridge missing since 3/2. Residents in the area are asked to search their property & outbuildings. He is 37yo & has mental disabilities. Last seen on foot in Stanwood area wearing blue T-shirt, grey sweats & black boots. pic.twitter.com/ZBFKsFsJci — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) March 5, 2018

Standridge was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey sweat pants and black boots.

You’re asked to call 911 if you have any information.