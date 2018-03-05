Body of female believed slain found near bunker with firearms and ammo on Camano Island

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The body of a white female believed to have been murdered was found near a bunker dug into a hillside that contained a cache of supplies, firearms and ammunition, the Island County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies were called to the scene Friday afternoon when a body was located on a parcel of land near Tamarack Lane in south Camano Island, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities “recovered the body of a white female who had been deceased for several days. Based on the evidence it is believed she is the victim of a homicide. Identification of the victim as well as the cause of death is still pending,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Near the victim, detectives located a bunker dug into the hillside which contained a cache of supplies, firearms and ammunition. These were seized as well. Based on the evidence it appears that the victim was specifically targeted and this was not a random act.”

The sheriff’s office said it is “developing leads on a person of interest in the case and hope to release that information in the near future.”

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information to contact Detective Ed Wallace via the ICOM dispatch center at 360-679-9567 or tips@co.island.wa.us.