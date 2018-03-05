2 police officers shot in North Idaho

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Officials say two police officers in the northern Idaho town of Sandpoint have been hospitalized but are expected to recover after they were shot while responding to a call at a local home.

The Sandpoint Police Department said the suspect in the early Monday morning shootings is dead.

Police did not immediately provide details.

#BREAKING We've just arrived on scene at Ridley Village Rd where there is still a heavy police presence. We will be making our way to the press conference at the Sandpoint City Hall at 8am to learn exactly what happened here. @KHQLocalNews @Fox28_Spokane pic.twitter.com/i4zNK4wou5 — Grace Chapin (@KHQGraceChapin) March 5, 2018

The officers’ names have not been released. One officer was due to be released from the hospital on Monday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Monday when the officers responded to a home and began talking with the person who had called police. During that conversation, a suspect stepped out of the home and began firing at the officers, striking both. Officers were able to return fire.