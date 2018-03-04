Snoqualmie Pass closes in both directions after several spin-outs, crashes

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Interstate 90 is closed in both directions following multiple crashes and spin-outs, according to WSDOT.

Eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 47, near Denny Creek and westbound lanes closed at milepost 106, near Ellensburg.

The closure was announced shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with no projected reopening time.

WSDOT reported heavy snowfall in the area with slush and ice on the roads, urging drivers to be mindful of conditions and slow down.

It was not immediately clear how many crashes occurred, or if there were serious injuries.