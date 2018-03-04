Police: Woman reports stabbing boyfriend with sword

CAMAS, Wash. — A 30-year-old southwestern Washington state woman police say stabbed her boyfriend with a sword has been taken into custody.

Camas police say Emily Javier called 911 at about 2 a.m. Saturday to say she thought she killed her boyfriend with a sword.

Officials say 29-year-old Alex Lovell was found inside the home and was rushed to a hospital where he was in critical condition. Police say they seized a samurai sword and some knives.

Javier was being held at the Clark County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder. Police say jealousy appears to be a motive.

It’s not clear from online records if she has an attorney.